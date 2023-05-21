Albany plans for Naas scorer Porta Fortuna

Porta Fortuna put herself in the Royal Ascot picture when holding on from the fast-finishing Navassa Island to claim the Coolmore Stud Irish EBF Fillies Sprint Stakes at Naas.

Donnacha O’Brien’s youngster was sent off 8-1 for the Group Three contest on the back of a winning debut at the Curragh last month and with many of the market protagonists – including 13-8 favourite Ribchestina – setting a brisk pace, Porta Fortuna was able to track those on the front end and get a good tow into the contest.

When push came to shove at the furlong pole, Porta Fortuna was still full of running as Gavin Ryan urged his mount to take the lead and having shot clear with half a furlong left to run, she kept on strongly when Michael O’Callaghan’s newcomer Navassa Island burst out of the pack and was eating into her advantage with every stride.

“We thought she was a nice filly, but obviously you never expect to win a Group race with a filly that’s had one run. It’s nice to see her handle the step up in class well,” said O’Brien.

“She has a really good pedigree, back along there are a lot of good horses in it.

“She was bought by some American partners, it’s great for them and exciting. We’ll speak to them now, but there is probably a good chance she’ll go to Ascot.”

Having taken the step up to six furlongs in her stride, the Albany Stakes is now the obvious next port of call for the daughter of Caravaggio, with Betfair and Paddy Power both cutting the filly to 6-1 from 20s.

“If she goes it will probably be for the Albany, she looked to get a stiff six furlongs here well,” continued O’Brien.

“She handles all kinds of ground so I wouldn’t be worried either way.

“We’ve had some maiden winners and it’s nice to see that they are improving, even though they are fairly ready early they are able to step up in class. That’s a good sign.”

O’Brien’s hand in the two-year-old races at the summer showpiece could be strengthened by Devious, who is on course to line up in the Coventry Stakes.

A two-length winner at Naas on debut, the son of Starspangledbanner is readily available at 16-1 for the opening day two-year-old contest. However, he is as short as 8-1 with William Hill, and O’Brien holds the colt in high regard.

“We think he’s a very smart horse,” he said. “He’s in good form and the plan is to go straight to the Coventry with him.

“That won’t be an easy task, but we think he’s smart.”