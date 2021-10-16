Aldaary bounds to Balmoral victory
Aldaary capped a Champions Day treble for jockey Jim Crowley and owners Shadwell with an emphatic victory in the Balmoral Handicap at Ascot.
The progressive three-year-old defied a 6lb penalty for winning over seven furlongs on this course two weeks ago, to win for the first time at a mile on his second attempt at the trip and complete a double for trainer William Haggas.
Crowley bided his time on the well-backed Aldaary as Marie’s Diamond made the running on the far side of the track.
Aldaary (7-2) travelled strongly and quickly put the race to bed after plenty looked to be in with chances, including the market leader Sunray Major.
Striding away, Aldaary won by a length and a half from Symbolize (40-1). Magical Morning (66-1) was third with Nugget (9-1) fourth.
Crowley’s earlier successes came on Eshaada in the Qipco British Champion Fillies & Mares Stakes, and on Baaeed in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, both Group Ones.
Crowley said: “Aldaary is very tough. He won here at the last meeting. Those handicaps are not easy to win and William has done a great job with him.
“Hopefully he can make him into a Pattern horse next year. I think he absolutely loves that ground, that’s key. It’s a big plus this time of year.
“It’s been a great day, you have to savour the moment really.”
Hot favourite Sunray Major was eased when his chance had gone, finishing 14th of the 20 starters.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox