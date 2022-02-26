26 February 2022

Alenquer proves best at Lingfield for Winter Derby glory

By NewsChain Sport
26 February 2022

Class came to the fore in the Betway Winter Derby as Alenquer beat Lord North at Lingfield.

Runner-up in the Juddmonte International in the summer, William Haggas’ charge was last seen running in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

In any normal year he would have been a red-hot favourite for the Group Three feature, but up against him was John and Thady Gosden’s Lord North, a previous winner of the Prince of Wales’s Stakes but having his first outing since winning the Dubai Duty Free almost a year ago.

Hollie Doyle tied to make all on Al Zaraqaan but Cieren Fallon was in the box seat throughout, right on the leader’s hind quarters aboard Alenquer (11-4).

As Fancy Man’s run petered out, Lord North (6-5 favourite) began to stay on takingly – but Alenquer, who has the Sheema Classic in Dubai on his radar, had plenty left after shooting clear to win by two and a half lengths.

