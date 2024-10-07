Alfa Kellenic bids to conquer Boadicea rivals

Alfa Kellenic will aim to cap a marvellous season by gaining the first black type of her career in the Listed Perfect Power British EBF Boadicea Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

Trainer Craig Lidster has worked wonders with the Havana Grey filly this year, notching up a sequence of wins starting at Newcastle in January.

Put away until June, she is now unbeaten in six races and her most recent success came in the Silver Cup at Ayr, form which has since been franked by the runner-up winning at Wolverhampton recently.

“She’s still in great nick, she looks fantastic and there’s no sign of her winter coat coming yet, so let’s just hope for some nice weather now – and I think we might be lucky on that front,” said Lidster.

“She’s right up there on the ratings, there’s only a couple of others rated in the 100s, so it’s a very winnable race for her. It’s got to be a winnable race just going off her Ayr form alone, as the second has come out and won.

“With a filly improving like her, you’ve just got to keep going. We were talking the other day and we all said there’s no point in stopping now until she gets some black type, as you never know what is going to happen. If she can get black type now, she’s got it for the rest of her life.”

Apprentice jockey William Pyle has struck up a great rapport with the filly but he would be unable to use his 3lb claim in a Listed race and as yet no jockey has been finalised.

Lidster went on: “She’s in very good form at home. She’s got pace, she’s got gears and looking at my phone this morning, I’ve got a queue of lads wanting to ride her!

“I think Tom Eaves would be our first choice, but as yet we’re not sure if he’ll have to ride at York for Kevin (Ryan). There’s lads ringing up left, right and centre.

“Fingers crossed the dream can continue, it would be the perfect end to a good year.”