Alfa Kellenic plans currently up in the air

Craig Lidster is pondering his options for stable star Alfa Kellenic after she brought up a fabulous five-timer at York.

Since shedding her maiden status on the all-weather in January, she has thrived after being sent handicapping this summer, rising through the ranks and scoring off a mark of 88 on the Knavesmire.

The Ebor Festival success marked the biggest victory in Easingwold handler Lidster’s fledgling training career but he is now dreaming of further big days with the three-year-old filly, who is owned by the Goodracingco in partnership with familiar names Paul Hanagan and Simon Mapletoft.

She holds an entry for next month’s Ayr Gold Cup and a trip north of the border is definitely under consideration for the daughter of Havana Grey, but having showed her versatility by striking up at seven furlongs, connections could consider a step up in grade in search of valuable black type.

Lidster said: “We think a lot of the filly and we’ve brought her along progressively. She’s done nothing wrong and we think she’s talented and we might have to aim at black type now.

“The Ayr Gold Cup was a target but we will probably have a look at the whole of the programme now, rather than having to look totally at the Ayr Gold Cup. It’s not impossible we will run in it, we’re just sitting on our hands a little until we see where to go.

“You can’t sniff at the Ayr Gold Cup and it’s a £250,000 race, or do we go down the black type route as quick as possible.

“She’s still got a handicap mark there to finish off, but a lot will come down to what the lads want to do. I will have my opinion, but they will have their opinions as well.

“There is a Group Three at Doncaster over seven (which is a possible option) but we will cross bridges like that when we come to it. We’re going to reconvene next week and see which way we want to go.”