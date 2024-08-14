Alflaila should be favoured by Juddmonte International set-up

Alflaila is on course to return to his favourite track in the Juddmonte International at York.

The Owen Burrows-trained five-year-old, who is owned and was bred by Shadwell, has run on the Knavesmire four times and won on the last three of those occasions.

He has a Strensall Stakes victory to his name, along with two triumphs in the Group Two York Stakes, the most recent of which was his last outing, when he was successful by half a length in a slowly-run contest.

That win was the seventh of his career, which has been stalled by injury before now but which he will aim to take to new heights in what is shaping up to a top-class renewal of Group One showpiece.

“He’s on track for York, he’s very well and is such a good-looking horse,” said Burrows.

“He’s a horse that hadn’t run for such a long time at the start of the season, Jim (Crowley) mentioned that he might just come forward for that run at York.

“It was very tactical, so I felt he did well to win, the Juddmonte is shaping up as a race that should be run at a good gallop and that will suit him.

“York suits him too, that nice long straight just lets him find his pace, because nothing’s instant with him.

“He does take a bit of time to pick up, but he’s a very honest horse and he always hits the line very strong.”