Alflaila swoops late for triumphant York return
Alflaila made a triumphant return to action with an impressive display in the Sky Bet York Stakes.
The Owen Burrows-trained four-year-old won a Listed race at Pontefract and successive Group Threes to round off last season, including a verdict at York in the Strensall Stakes.
A subsequent injury suffered when being readied to run in Bahrain delayed his reappearance, but he proved his talent remains very much intact with a smart performance on the Knavesmire.
A small but select field of five went to post for the Group Two contest, with My Prospero the even-money favourite to make the most of a slight ease in class after finishing fourth in the Lockinge at Newbury and the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot on his first two starts of the season.
But after responding to Tom Marquand’s urgings to grab the lead late on, he was unable to resist the challenge of Alflaila, who had been biding his time in behind under Andrea Atzeni and swept by in the closing stages to prevail by half a length.
Royal Champion was only a length further behind in third, with Checkandchallenge fourth and Mashhoor last of five after cutting out the early running.
