Alflaila team mulling Irish Champion supplementary entry

Alflaila could be supplemented for the Irish Champion Stakes rather than take on fellow Shadwell-owned runner Mostahdaf in next week’s Juddmonte International at York.

Trained by Owen Burrows, Alflaila is on a four-race winning streak and landed the Group Two York Stakes over the same course and distance as the International last time out.

The highlight of the opening day of the Ebor meeting would look a logical next step but Angus Gold, Shadwell’s long-serving racing manager, feels it could be prudent to split the pair up.

“It’s unlikely at this stage that we would run the two against each other, I would think,” he said.

“God willing, Mostahdaf stays in good shape – he’ll be the one to represent there. Obviously, we will leave Alflaila in just in case something went wrong.

“Sheikha Hissa may decide to run the two together. But at the same time if he didn’t go there, we may look to supplement Alflaila for the Irish Champion.”

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Mostahdaf is second favourite behind Paddington currently, but his rating of 128 makes him one of the best in the world.

“Mostahdaf was very impressive at Ascot. We’ve freshened him up, just given him a little break after Ascot and hope we can get him to York in as good a form as he was at Ascot,” said Gold.

“Frankie (Dettori) rode him the other day and was very happy with the horse. And John and all the team there have been happy. On paper, it’s a fascinating clash. Let’s hope it lives up to its billing.”

Another big hope for the famous blue and white silks on the Knavesmire is Roger Varian’s Al Husn, who is set to step up in trip for the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks.

“She’s never run over this trip before and nobody has ever particularly said she needs that trip,” said Gold.

“She’s so tough and she’s such a little star of a filly that she might well stay. On pedigree, the mare (Hadaatha) I think would have stayed – she was by Sea The Stars out of a Linamix mare. And Al Husn’s by Dubawi – they can do anything.

“She a very easy filly to ride and she’s got a heart the same size as her. So, she might well get it and it would be fun to try it, but we’re in the luxurious position of her already being a Group One winner now, so we’ll just see how Roger and his team feel she is and whether she’s ready to go again.”