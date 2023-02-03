Algiers continues to make an impression in Dubai

Algiers’ stock continues to rise in the Middle East after an unchallenged success in round two of the Al Maktoum Challenge at Meydan to form the highlight of a great night for James Doyle.

Trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, the hot favourite was drawn in stall eight of a nine-runner field and found himself pushed wide by his rivals.

Despite taking the longest route throughout the race, the chestnut was easily able to accelerate away from the rest around the final bend to prevail by six and a half lengths.

Algiers won the first Al Maktoum Challenge over a mile, but was showing his versatility over an extended nine furlongs and must now enter the reckoning for the Dubai World Cup.

“It was pretty good, I knew it was going to be a tricky race to ride,” Doyle said.

“It’s the furthest he’s run on dirt to be fair, he did have one spin up the hill at Jebel Ali and he didn’t look like he saw it out but these are different conditions.

“We just wanted to learn things today, we didn’t want to ride him that aggressively but he broke so well, I could have taken up the lead and dictated but I chose to come back a little bit.

“One pushed up and forced me wide and then he just over-raced throughout, the fact that he’s achieved what he’s done off the back of that, not being in the rhythm, goes to show he’s got a serious engine.

“This kind of race, it opens up options, whether it’s here or Saudi.”

Doyle also won the Group Two Singspiel Stakes on Valiant Prince and the Vazirabad Handicap on First Ruler, both for Charlie Appleby.

With The Moonlight and William Buick led a Godolphin one-two in the Cape Verdi after 167 days off the track, another winner for Appleby.

Appleby’s Frankel filly has not been seen since finishing second in the Lake Placid Stakes at Saratoga last August, prior to which she was the winner of the Saratoga Oaks Invitational Stakes at the same track earlier the same month.

After a lengthy absence the four-year-old took no time to hit her stride on return and battled with Saeed bin Suroor’s White Moonlight up the home straight to prevail by three-quarters of a length.

“She’s a really good filly and it was a nice place to start her back,” Buick said.

“She’s done very well, she’s taken on some race-fit fillies that set a very good standard.

“She’ll come on plenty for the experience and her first run of the year, it was good.”