Alice Procter out of intensive care following Cartmel fall

Alice Procter has left intensive care but will require “further careful evaluation” after sustaining an injury to her spinal cord in a fall at Cartmel earlier this month, the Injured Jockeys Fund has said.

The 21-year-old amateur was airlifted to hospital in Preston after her fall from Uggy Uggy Uggy in the female riders’ handicap hurdle on July 20 and has since undergone surgery.

Giving an update on Tuesday, the IJF said in a statement: “Amateur jockey Alice Procter has now left Intensive Care at the Royal Preston Hospital.

“As a consequence of her fall, she sustained an injury to the spinal cord in the thoracic region which is affecting the lower half of her body. This will require further careful evaluation to guide future treatment and rehabilitation.

“Alice is extremely grateful for the skill and care of the hospital medical team and for the messages of support from her friends and colleagues across the industry.”

A GoFundMe page set up for Procter with an initial target of £5,000 has raised over £15,000 in just three days.

A talented equestrian, Procter was riding Uggy Uggy Uggy for Dorset-based trainer Keiran Burke, who said: “To have already raised so much money once again highlights how brilliant the racing community is in times such as this.

“It really does highlight that in circumstances such as this, racing rallies together brilliantly.”

The page has been set up by Burke’s staff, and on it a statement posted by Alice Gregory reads: “While Alice excels in the saddle and was injured doing something that she loves best, she is also an integral member of (Keiran) Burke’s Whitcombe Stables team in Dorset where not only does she ride out and provide brilliant care for the horses, but is invaluable in the office making entries and socialising with owners.

“Alice faces a long journey in so many ways, but the purpose of this GoFundMe page is to make that journey just that little bit easier, allaying some financial worries that she doesn’t deserve to endure and meaning that if there is something that she needs to purchase urgently, she has the means to do so.”

:: Donations can be made via the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/alice-procter?