22 July 2024

Alice Procter remains in intensive care after surgery following Cartmel fall

22 July 2024

Alice Procter remains in intensive care following her fall at Cartmel on Saturday, the Injured Jockeys Fund has said.

The 21-year-old amateur was airlifted to hospital in Preston after her fall from Uggy Uggy Uggy in the female riders’ handicap hurdle.

Giving an update on Monday, the IJF said in a statement: “Amateur jockey Alice Procter remains in intensive care at the Royal Preston Hospital after her fall at Cartmel on Saturday.

“She is conscious and able to talk for short periods of time. The surgery to stabilise her thoracic spinal fracture was successful, although there are indications of some damage to the spinal cord.

“Alice will remain in hospital as plans are made for her longer-term rehabilitation.

“The Procter family are very grateful for all the messages of support from across the industry. However, they recognise that this is likely to be a long journey and they kindly ask that enquires are handled by the IJF.”

