Alice Procter taken to hospital after heavy Cartmel fall
Amateur jockey Alice Procter was airlifted to hospital after suffering a heavy fall at Cartmel on Saturday.
Procter was riding 7-1 shot Uggy Uggy Uggy for Keiran Burke in the Cartmel Female Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle when falling at the second flight of obstacles in the class three event.
There was a delay to the two remaining races on the card as Procter received medical attention on track before being taken via air ambulance to Preston hospital for further assessment.
Cartmel clerk of the course James Armstrong said: “Alice had a nasty fall. She was conscious when she left the racecourse and she has gone to Preston hospital in an air ambulance to be further investigated.”
Procter’s fall occurred in the fifth race on the card with an off time of 4pm, with the subsequent William Hill Cumbria Crystal Cup Handicap Hurdle, which was scheduled for 4.35pm, going off at 5.41pm. The concluding Cartmel Novices’ Limited Handicap Hurdle went to post almost an hour later than advertised.
