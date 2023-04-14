All-conquering Mullins mounts five-strong assault on National

There are few heights Willie Mullins has not scaled in his training career and with five runners in Saturday’s Randox Grand National, he holds a strong hand.

While the Closutton handler is miles clear of the pack when it comes to training Cheltenham Festival winners, the world-famous Aintree showpiece has not always been kind to the Closutton handler.

It is 18 years since Hedgehunter gave the yard its sole National success and should Mullins win it this term, he might not even be there to celebrate, as the 66-year-old is recuperating at home after a recent hip operation.

Regardless, there is also likely to be plenty of support for his fab five in the field of 40.

Mullins saddles Mr Incredible (Brian Hayes), Gaillard Du Mesnil (Paul Townend), Capodanno (Danny Mullins), Carefully Selected (Michael O’Sullivan) and Recite A Prayer (Jack Foley).

Gaillard Du Mesnil is the stable’s first string on the betting, but stable jockey Townend faced a tough choice.

Mullins said: “Paul thought about riding Capadanno and Carefully Selected, but I suppose, taking recent form into account, it’s not a surprise which way he’s gone.”

Townend earned his and Mullins’ third Cheltenham Gold Cup success when Galopin Des Champs took the laurels last month, then scored another huge victory for the yard when landing the Irish Grand National with I Am Maximus at Fairyhouse on Monday.

Mullins added: “I think the ride he gave I Am Maximus surpassed his Gold Cup one.

“He was Paul the jockey at Cheltenham and Paul the horseman at Fairyhouse.

“He rode him as a jockey on the first circuit and then threw the book out of the window on the second circuit because that wasn’t working.”

I'd like to wait another week but I'm happy the horse is in good form

The gap between the big Cheltenham and Aintree festival meetings is a week longer than normal this year due to Easter, but Mullins admits he would prefer another another week still for Gaillard Du Mesnil.

“We can’t do anything about the gap between the races, that’s the way it is,” he added. “I’d like to wait another week but I’m happy the horse is in good form.

“It didn’t do the Irish National winner any harm. A lot of the team have run since Cheltenham and they’ve run well.”

However, should any of his quintet win, his operation means any Aintree celebrations may have to go on without him.

“I’ll try to get there, but it’s doubtful,” he added.