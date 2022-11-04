All eyes on Classic-winning Nashwa and Hollie Doyle in Filly & Mare

Nashwa carries the mantle of one of Europe’s bankers in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf on Saturday.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained three-year-old has already won the Prix de Diane (French Oaks) and Nassau Stakes in a successful season and came close to adding a third Group One in the Prix de l’Opera last time out.

Owned by Imad Al Sagar, she is ridden by Hollie Doyle as his retained jockey and before racing on Friday only two female riders have been successful at the meeting, Julie Krone and Rosie Napravnik.

Doyle is no stranger to breaking new ground, though, and now regularly rides over 100 winners a season and continues to add major victories to her CV, with 2022 another successful season.

“It is a dream for any jockey to win a Classic, so for Hollie to achieve that at 25 made me very happy and proud,” said Al Sagar.

“Her discipline and love for her job is what makes her so good. Hollie is a very dedicated jockey, and she is very disciplined from all angles, and she loves her job.

“She is a very positive person. She looks at the positive side of everything and is always looking forward to her next ride. That eagerness for success has paid off.”

Al Sagar’s racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe enjoyed plenty of great Breeders’ Cup moments in his former role with Juddmonte, watching the likes of Banks Hill, Arrogate, Midday and Enable all win at the meeting.

“All is good, she travelled out well, she’s settled in well and done a couple of rounds on the training track,” said Grimthorpe. “She looks happy with Hollie and she’s good to go.

“I always enjoy coming to this meeting, the Breeders’ Cup is a huge occasion and it’s always a privilege to be here, especially with good horses. I love it.

“I’ve got some great memories of coming to this meeting, I’ve had some great times and I’m hoping there are more to come.

“She’s drawn nicely (three), but there’s no point having a good draw and not breaking well, she needs to use it.”

In the next stall on her outside is Joseph O’Brien’s Above The Curve.

A Group One winner herself in the Prix Saint-Alary, she was just a short head behind Nashwa in the Prix de l’Opera and John Velazquez takes the ride.

“She handled Chester back in the spring and was perhaps unlucky not to win on only her third start,” said O’Brien.

“She’s very imposing, a big beauty I would say, but she is still a baby.

“I hope she will handle the track. She’s not slow but may be outpaced early on. But she will be staying on at the finish.”

O’Brien’s father, Aidan, runs two in Oaks winner Tuesday and Toy.

I think she can run really well this time and belie her odds of upwards of 33-1

Another European runner is James Ferguson’s Mise En Scene, who finished a four-length 10th in the Juvenile Fillies Turf last year.

She will be ridden by Cieren Fallon, whose father Kieren enjoyed plenty of success in America.

With James Ferguson not in America immediately after his trip to watch his Deauville Legend finish a meritorious fourth in the Melbourne Cup it was left to his father, John, a former trainer and racing manager to Godolphin to say: “She was unplaced in last year’s Juvenile Fillies, but had a wide draw which proved disastrous.

“I think she can run really well this time and belie her odds of upwards of 33-1.”

Chas Brown fields a strong squad for the home team with Rougir, In Italian and Virginia Joy all running.