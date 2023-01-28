All good to go at Cheltenham
This afternoon’s Trials day meeting at Cheltenham will go ahead as planned after the course passed a morning inspection.
Temperatures did not dip below freezing overnight meaning clerk of the course Jon Pullin was able to give the green light before the scheduled 7.30am precautionary check.
An initial inspection was called on Thursday for midday on Friday, placing the meeting in some doubt, but a milder night than forecast on Thursday enabled the thaw to continue.
It promises to be an informative afternoon at Prestbury Park with Protektorat, Noble Yeats and others in the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase, Paisley Park in the Dahlbury Stallions At Chapel Stud Cleeve Hurdle and Edwardstone and Energumene in the rearranged Albert Bartlett Clarence House Chase.
The going is soft, good to soft in places on the chase and hurdle courses and good to soft, soft in places on the cross country track.
