All options open for exciting bumper performer Fascile Mode

Fascile Mode impressed when taking a competitive Leopardstown bumper with ease over Christmas and owner-trainer Tom Mullins now looks set to cash in on the homebred Walk In The Park five-year-old.

Having beaten a pair of better-fancied horses from each of Willie Mullins’ and Gordon Elliott’s yards, he is now as short as 8-1 for the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival on March 15.

Fascile Mode had to come wide in the two-mile contest under 7lb claimer Charlie Mullins, but had the race in the bag a furlong out and stayed on strongly, sparking plenty of interest from some powerful owners.

“There was loads of interest,” admitted Mullins. “We haven’t finalised anything yet, but if he is still with me, he will be going to Leopardstown for the (Grade Two) Dublin Festival bumper (February 4).

“He is a lovely horse. I bred him myself, so we have been minding him all the way.

“We were nearly going to go down the point-to-point route, so we have him well schooled. He was showing enough speed and we thought he’d win a bumper, which he did.

“He had to come wide turning in, which wasn’t ideal, and he still had it won a furlong down. He stayed on and was going away at the line, which impressed me.”

Mullins, who was unbeaten on the mighty mare Dawn Run when a jockey, is based at Goresbridge in Kilkenny and has had plenty of success as a trainer, in particular with four-time Grade One hurdler Asian Maze.

However, competing against big yards who boast owners with deep pockets means he is forced to sell on occasion.

“Sadly, I don’t have the mare (C’Est La Mode). I sold her three years ago,” he said.

If he runs very well or wins at Leopardstown, he'll definitely be a Cheltenham Bumper horse

“I don’t know if we will keep a piece of Fascile Mode, but I have a full-sister and a half-sister, so I’m really hopeful he will come on for them and go and win good races for them to breed from.

“I have a good Fame And Glory half-sister, she will be out in the spring, so we’re looking forward to that.”

Mullins is hopeful Fascile Mode will acquit himself well on his next start, before a potential run at Cheltenham.

He added: “If he runs very well or wins at Leopardstown, he’ll definitely be a Cheltenham Bumper horse.

“I can’t get my hands on bumper horses any more, as they have gone very expensive. I have to breed them to get them now, I suppose.”

He laughed: “It is not easy competing with Willie (Mullins’ brother) for young horses – and then you have to go and beat him on the track!”