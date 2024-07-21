All roads lead to Haydock for Swingalong in Group One quest

Connections are keeping their fingers crossed Haydock’s Betfair Sprint Cup is the place Swingalong will finally claim an elusive first Group One success.

Trained by Karl Burke, the four-year-old has won Pattern races at both two and three, but so far has gone close without quite grasping victory when competing at the highest level.

The daughter of Showcasing has rattled the crossbar the last twice, finishing half a length second to Khaadem in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, before going even closer in the July Cup when headed late by Mill Stream, going down by only a neck.

Swingalong is now likely to head straight to Merseyside on September 7, for a race she finished fourth in 12 months ago and a contest Philip Robinson, assistant racing manager for owner Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum, hopes could prove her moment in the spotlight.

“It’s going to come,” said Robinson. “I would imagine she will be going straight to Haydock, I think that will be the main objective now.

“I’m just hoping the Haydock race will be her day, she was fourth last year beaten a length and a half and I think she is at least a two-length better filly this year, so I think that will be her main objective to go back to Haydock and fingers crossed that will be her day.

“It’s a nice level track at Haydock and I think that is where she is at her best. Considering I don’t think Newmarket plays to her strengths, I thought she ran an incredible race and up until the last couple of strides I thought she had won it.

“She’s very gutsy and tries her heart out and I’m sure she will win a Group One sooner or later. If she doesn’t do it this season then I hope her owner will agree to keep her in training for another year because she will win one at some point soon.”