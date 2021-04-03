All smiles for McGuinness after Laugh A Minute’s Cork success

Laugh A Minute was a surprise winner of the Listed Sean Barrett Bloodstock Stakes at Cork

A smart performer a couple of years ago for Roger Varian, Laugh A Minute was on a losing streak of nine since winning on his second outing for Ado McGuinness.

Well beaten when favourite at Dundalk last time out, Gavin Ryan’s mount looked to have plenty to do with two furlongs to run.

Eventual runner-up Fiscal Rules and Gustavus Weston were in the process of battling it out, with the favourite Lustown Baba and Make A Challenge all in there pitching.

However, Laugh A Minute found a rare turn of foot and soon quickened clear to win by a decisive two lengths at 16-1.

Fiscal Rules did well to cling on for second – with Make A Challenge, who was not disgraced in Group One company on a couple of occasions last season, back in third.

“We were running this lad in Premier Handicaps – and his work at home was very, very good – and we said we’d bite the bullet this year and go back to Listed races,” said McGuinness.

I'd say his handicapping days are over now

“He is a good horse and has been galloping with Harry’s Bar (stablemate). He had Group form before we got him, and had solid form. He is a little hyper but was on song today, and I’m blessed that I have a good bunch of horses.

“Gavin (Ryan) said it rode a really good race, and he picked up and put the race to bed in a matter of strides.

“I’d say his handicapping days are over now, and he’ll stay in Stakes races. We have plenty of options for him.”