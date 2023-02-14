‘All systems go’ for Algiers and Dubai World Cup bid

Ed Crisford has given the go-ahead to a Dubai World Cup bid for Algiers following his back-to-back victories at Meydan.

Narrowly beaten by George Boughey’s Missed The Cut in the Churchill Stakes at Lingfield in November, Simon and Ed Crisford’s charge has since made a huge impression in two starts on dirt in Dubai – winning the first two rounds of the Al Maktoum Challenge in dominant style.

Connections had the option of taking in the Saudi Cup on Saturday week, while round three of the Al Maktoum Challenge on Super Saturday at Meydan on March 4 is an obvious stepping-stone to World Cup night.

However, Ed Crisford confirmed the six-year-old will instead head straight for the Dubai showpiece on March 25.

“He won round two very well and the step up in trip on the dirt was no problem, so it’s all systems go for the World Cup,” he said.

“We took him out of the Saudi Cup as we just felt we’d be better off staying in Dubai and aiming at the big one on World Cup night.

“Round three of the Al Maktoum Challenge is on Super Saturday, but I’d say we’ll swerve that and go straight to the World Cup. He’s had two quite good runs in quick succession, so we can freshen him up and ready him for the big night.”

He's the best horse in the UAE at the moment on the dirt and it's hugely exciting

Crisford expects to have a clearer idea of what Algiers will be up against at Meydan after the Saudi Cup is run in Riyadh.

He added: “I think we’ll find a lot out next weekend in Saudi in terms of what horses are coming. The Japanese and the Americans have some seriously good dirt horses and I think it’ll all come to light after Saudi.

“The World Cup will be a big step up for our horse, but he’s the best horse in the UAE at the moment on the dirt and it’s hugely exciting.”

Crisford added that James Doyle, on board Algiers the last twice, will keep the ride.