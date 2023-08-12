All systems go for Paddington and Juddmonte International
Aidan O’Brien has confirmed the brilliant Paddington to be firmly on course for the Juddmonte International at York.
The Siyouni colt has carried all before him so far this season, winning each of his six starts, including four Group Ones.
A Classic success in the Irish 2,000 Guineas was followed by victory in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, since when he has beaten his elders in the Coral-Eclipse over a mile and a quarter and the Sussex Stakes over a mile.
He is set to revert to the longer trip on the Knavesmire on August 23, with Mostahdaf and Desert Crown among his likely rivals.
“He’s good and everything is good so far with him. The Juddmonte is still the plan,” said O’Brien.
The Ballydoyle handler also provided an update on his dual Derby hero Auguste Rodin, who ran a listless race in the King George at Ascot last month for which no obvious excuse has emerged.
However, O’Brien is pleased with his current condition and is pointing him towards the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on September 9.
He added: “He’s good and he’s on the Leopardstown programme at the moment. He’s done two or three pieces and everything has been lovely so far.”
