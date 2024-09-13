All systems go for Shin Emperor at Leopardstown

Shin Emperor will fly the flag for Japan when he takes his chance in the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday.

The chestnut is trained by Yoshito Yahagi, who has enjoyed top-level success across the world with the likes of Panthalassa, winner of the Dubai Turf and the Saudi Cup, Cox Plate hero Lys Gracieux and Breeders’ Cup and Hong Kong heroine Loves Only You.

His Irish Champion contender was last seen finishing third in the Japan Derby over a mile and a half, prior to which he was campaigned successfully over 10 furlongs at Group level.

He now steps back down to the latter trip and will be ridden by Ryusei Sakai for a race which has attracted eight runners, including William Haggas’ Economics and the top-quality Aidan O’Brien-trained duo of Auguste Rodin and Los Angeles.

“I don’t have any concern for that (the step down in trip), he ran the 2400m and I’m sure a horse needs stamina for this so I’m not concerned,” said Yahagi, who is also targeting the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe with his Siyouni colt, who is a full-brother to 2020 Arc hero Sottsass.

“I am satisfied with the ground, Japanese horses should have no issue with the ground so I am very happy with it.

“When he was in Japan he was in good condition, if we compare from Japan to now he has improved, so he’s fit.

“He is at the moment a three-year-old so he will improve, I hope he will improve to be top level and I’m sure he will be a top-level horse in the future.”

The trip to Ireland is a first for many years for Yahagi, who visited the now defunct Phoenix Park racecourse in the late 80s and makes his first visit to Leopardstown for a race he is greatly anticipating.

“I came 35 years ago at Phoenix Park and this is my first time at Leopardstown,” he said, ahead of a race in which Deirdre finished fourth for Japan to Magical in 2019.

“There are a lot of top European horses, top competitive horses, against us. I’m really looking forward to running against these top horses in Europe.”

As well as Shin Emperor, Yahagi is the trainer of Forever Young, winner of both the Saudi and UAE Derbys and most recently third when beaten only a short head in a thrilling finish to the Kentucky Derby in late May.

The Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar beckons for the Real Steel colt, where he will cross paths with Aidan O’Brien’s City Of Troy and others in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

First he will run in on home turf, or rather dirt, when taking in the Japan Dirt Classic on October 2 at Ohi racecourse in Tokyo as a preparation for his return to America.

“We are going to use a local Group One, as in dirt racing, on October 2 (as a prep race),” said Yahagi.

Forever Young’s Kentucky Derby defeat, the first of his career, was regarded by many as rather unlucky considering he was bumped in the straight, but Yahagi is taking the positives ahead of the Breeders’ Cup and is relishing the idea of meeting City Of Troy.

“I am really glad we had experience of the racing, the atmosphere, the dirt on the ground, everything we had experienced was great for my horse,” he said.

“Of course City Of Troy is one of the best horses, but there are also a lot of great horses in America. Also there is another great Japanese horse running too so it is a really competitive race for not just the Americans, but all horses.

“Honestly I am very honoured to run against City Of Troy, it will be a very exciting race.”