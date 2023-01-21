Allegorie De Vassy takes next step on Festival trail
Allegorie De Vassy bids to strengthen her Cheltenham Festival claims in the Coolmore N.H. Sires Mogul Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase at Thurles on Sunday.
The six-year-old is three from three since joining Willie Mullins from France – scoring twice over hurdles at Fairyhouse last season before making an impressive chasing debut in a Grade Two at Limerick over the Christmas period.
She is already the 7-4 favourite for the Mares’ Chase at Cheltenham with sponsors Paddy Power and those odds may well contract if she can claim another Grade Two victory this weekend.
It looks a very good opportunity, so you'd be disappointed if she couldn't convert
Assistant trainer Patrick Mullins said: “We’re very happy with Allegorie De Vassy. She was fantastic in Limerick and we’re hoping she can do the same again.
“It looks a very good opportunity, so you’d be disappointed if she couldn’t convert.”
Another runner who is very much Cheltenham-bound is Billaway, who won the St. James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase at last year’s Festival under Mullins and makes his seasonal reappearance in the Thurles Racecourse Hunters Chase.
“He’s been an incredible horse and I think there’s only three horses in the yard that have won more races than he has,” Mullins added.
“He’s never won first time out – he finished second in this race last year – and I’d imagine he’ll come on for the run again.
“March and April (Punchestown) are his two big days.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox