Allmankind ‘back to his old self’ ahead of Huntingdon return

Allmankind will try to make amends for a lacklustre effort last year when he returns to jumps action in the Fitzdares Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon on Sunday.

A Grade One winner over hurdles and as a novice chaser, the Gredley family-owned Allmankind looked set for a decent campaign last term after winning the Old Roan Chase at Aintree.

However, he trailed home last of five finishers in the Huntingdon highlight and failed to fire in two subsequent outings, back over hurdles and then in the Marsh Chase at the Grand National meeting.

Trainer Dan Skelton gave the six-year-old a pipe-opener on the Flat at Newmarket at the end of October, where Allmankind came home last of 11 runners after racing freely in the stages.

Tim Gredley took plenty of heart from that Flat spin and reports the Sea The Moon gelding to be showing more of his old zest.

He said: “A lot has changed since last year’s race as we are just on a bit of a rebuilding mission, but the guys seem happy with him at home.

“He had a really good break back at ours. He has never been the easiest to get fit the first time out, but he has had a run on the Flat ahead of this and he has schooled well at home.

“Dan said he is back to his old self as he is picking the bridle up and running away. According to the boys he is loving life at home.

“We know he can put in a big performance now and again and hopefully this weekend will be one of them and that is why we are continuing to keep going with him.”

We know he can put in a big performance now and again and hopefully this weekend will be one of them

Gredley believes last year’s Huntingdon disappointment could be attributed to a hard race at Aintree.

He added: “This time last year he was coming into the race after winning the Old Roan and everything was firing. For whatever reason he found life a bit harder after that.

“He put everything into the Old Roan and he probably never really got over it. He is not a big horse so to carry top-weight around there that was quite an extraordinary performance.”

Last year’s race winner First Flow is back to defend his title for trainer Kim Bailey, with Mister Fisher, Do Your Job, Millers Bank, Pic D’Orhy and Pink Legend making up a seven-strong field for the Grade Two prize.

Elsewhere on the card, the Gredley colours will be carried by 101-rated Flat performer Father Of Jazz in the Fitzdares Looking Forward To HWPAs Tomorrow Novices’ Hurdle.

“Father Of Jazz started becoming a little bit like Allmankind as he started to get a bit keen in his races,” said Gredley of last year’s Winter Derby third.

“He has not got the same jumping pedigree as Allmankind, but I think two miles around Huntingdon will be fine as he was classy on the Flat.

“We did have him entered in the Grade Two at Cheltenham, but we decided to find an easier race to start him off in. Like with Allmankind, it is a bit of an experiment.”

In what could prove a race to note for the future, opposition to Father Of Jazz includes the Roger Teal-trained Kenzai Warrior – a former winner of the Horris Hill on the Flat and ninth to Kameko in the 2000 Guineas two years ago.