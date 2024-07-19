Almaqam in frame for York outing

Almaqam is a possible for the Sky Bet York Stakes on Saturday week, with Ed Walker keen to test his star colt’s credentials over a mile and a quarter.

A winner at Yarmouth on his return before stepping up to Listed level to claim the Heron Stakes in fine style at Sandown, he was pitched into the top company at Royal Ascot, contesting a red-hot renewal of the St James’s Palace Stakes.

Although not disgraced behind Rosallion in that Group One event, his trainer somewhat wishes he had made the call to move up in trip from a mile for the Hampton Court Stakes at the Royal meeting.

He could now make that switch to 10 furlongs, with York’s Group Two contest seen as the ideal place to explore what the son of Lope De Vega has in the locker over further.

“I probably should have run him in the Hampton Court (at Ascot) in hindsight, but I was wary of going a stiff 10 furlongs having been so good over a mile at Sandown,” explained Walker.

“I think a number of things played against him at Ascot – the ground and the tempo of the race in that higher grade against some exceptionally good horses.”

He went on: “He was very impressive in the final two furlongs once he got organised coming round the bend and I think there is a lot more to come from him and we might see him on Saturday week in the York Stakes.

“I want to see him over an easy 10 furlongs and it will give him a bit more of a chance to find his rhythm. I just want him to be able to jump, travel and get into a rhythm a bit more and then we will really see what he can do in the final two furlongs.”

The Lambourn handler is also preparing to step his Royal Ascot winner English Oak up to group company in the World Pool Lennox Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

One of Wathnan Racing’s four winners at Ascot, he was a commanding three-length winner of the Buckingham Palace Stakes, with his handler confident his seven-furlong specialist can make his mark against tougher opposition.

“English Oak is in cracking form, he worked well yesterday and will head to the Lennox,” continued Walker.

“It’s a step up in grade but he’s well and we will see how he gets on. He’s rated 108 now and he has to kind of run in a Listed or a Group race.

“Seven furlongs is a bit of a specialist trip and there isn’t that many opportunities, so we’ll head to Goodwood and see how we get on and I’m sure he will run a big race.”