Alrehb claims Lincoln Trial victory

Alrehb defied a career-high mark to get the better of Unforgotten in the Spreadex Sports Lincoln Trial Handicap at Wolverhampton.

Trained by Kevin Philippart de Foy, the grey had won last time out at Southwell but had been raised 4lb for that half-length success.

The 5-1 shot looked up against it when John and Thady Gosden’s 11-4 favourite Unforgotten hit the front a furlong out in his bid for a fourth successive victory – but Alrehb had other ideas.

Delivered with a perfectly timed challenge by the red-hot Danny Muscutt, he went on to win by half a length, with last year’s winner Notre Belle Bette back in third.

Paddy Power cut the winner to 14-1 from 20s for the Lincoln at Doncaster on April 1.

Muscutt told Sky Sports Racing: “There’s always a lot of speed in this race and it was a bit messy the first 50 yards but I ended up in a lovely spot and found a really nice rhythm.

“He’s really stepped up his game since he’s gone up to the mile and Kevin has his horses in super form. He actually beat me at Southwell so it’s nice to get on him today.

“I don’t see any reason why he can’t win on turf, he’s quite a big horse to be going around these tight turns. His action suggests he should be fine on turf.

“I think it’s either the Lincoln or the Spring Cup next. I think the weather will decide where he goes.”

Dubai Station (17-2), having just his second start for Stuart Williams, won the Huge Daily Boosts Only BetUK Handicap.

Previously with Robert Cowell, Dubai Station had finished fifth over five furlongs on his stable debut and upped to six furlongs Rossa Ryan brough him home to win by half a length.

Ryan said: “I won a nice race on him at Chelmsford and he’s just gone to Stuart’s.

“The form of his last race stacked up well, he had a nice gallop to aim at and it worked out well. He’s a proper handicapper, he’ll always run well in them and the odd one will fall his way.”