Alshinfarah heads to France in search of Group-race glory

Kevin Philippart De Foy’s unbeaten Alshinfarah will bid to enhance her growing reputation at ParisLongchamp on Thursday when she lines up in the Prix d’Aumale.

The youngster created a taking impression against her own sex at Doncaster on debut and remained unbeaten with another facile triumph when taking on the colts at Haydock last month.

The form of that victory has been given a timely boost by the runner-up and the Shadwell-owned daughter of Noble Mission now takes the leap up to Group Three company in a race won last season by dual French Classic winner Blue Rose Cen.

“It’s a logical next step and the filly won nicely first time out before confirming that against the colts a couple of weeks later,” said Philippart De Foy.

“The form of that race got boosted by William Haggas’ horse (Remaadd) when winning at Goodwood a week ago.

“The filly is in good form and obviously she is well bred so the next target is to get some black type with her which is the reason we are going to Longchamp.”

Christopher Head will saddle Freville in his quest for back-to-back victories in the contest, while Andre Fabre’s Mlle Moliere, Didier Guillemin’s Beatrix Kiddo and Philippe Sogorb’s Itsy Bitsy all arrive in the French capital with a similar profile to Alshinfarah and are unbeaten in two starts.

Gavin Hernon’s Dare To Dream made a winning debut at Deauville recently and Joseph O’Brien’s Kalispera adds further spice to an intriguing contest and Philippart De Foy is respectful of the opposition as his raider moves up to a mile for the first time.

Philippart De Foy added: “It is a competitive little race and Andre Fabre’s filly seems pretty good and Gavin Hernon’s filly won first time out as well. Joseph O’Brien is also sending a filly so it is a competitive race for the next step in her career.

I'm not worried about running over a mile and the ground should suit her

“The family stayed much further and her half-sister ran over a mile and a half in the Arc. Noble Mission her sire stayed further as well so I’m not worried about running over a mile and the ground should suit her. She travelled over there well and it will be interesting to see her against a stronger field.”

Earlier on the card, John and Thady Gosden’s Ghara, Charlie Appleby’s Chalice Stakes runner-up Sunset Point and William Haggas’ two-time scorer Truthful will all head to post for the Listed Darley Prix Joubert over a mile and six furlongs.

Meanwhile Patrice Cottier will seek to add to his Group One success in Sunday’s Prix du Moulin de Longchamp with Grey Man, who lines up in the Group Three Prix des Chenes looking for his fourth win in five starts.