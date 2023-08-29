Alshinfarah ready to take next step up the ladder

Kevin Philippart De Foy has a French outing planned for the promising Shadwell filly Alshinfarah.

The two-year-old, who is owned and was bred by Sheikha Hissa’s thoroughbred operation, made a winning debut when taking a Doncaster maiden by half a length in July.

After that she headed to Haydock for a seven-furlong novice and won comfortably under a penalty when defeating William Haggas’ Remaadd by a length and a quarter.

That victory was then made to look even more impressive when the latter horse triumphed by a very taking four and a half lengths in a Goodwood maiden at the weekend.

Philippart De Foy now has a trip to France pencilled in for Alshinfarah, with the Prix d’Aumale at Longchamp the target should the ground be suitable.

The trainer said: “She is in very good form, William Haggas’ horse won at Goodwood and that was good to see.

“The filly is entered in France in the Prix d’Aumale at Longchamp next week, it’s a one-mile fillies’ Group Three.

“She is quite well related so the goal now is to try to get some black type.

“It seems to be a good place to go, it’s the right timing and as long as there is decent ground we will be aiming there.

“She is very straightforward, Jim (Crowley) was pleased with her. It was the first time he’d sat on her and she gave him a great feel, it would be great if she could step up again and try to do something nice in a better race.”

Alshinfarah’s victories mark the beginning of a relatively new relationship between Shadwell and the Newmarket-based trainer, who is understandably pleased to have provided the major owner with some success already.

He said: “It’s good to start on a positive note, we are lucky to have those colours on the yard this year and hopefully there is more success to come.”

Philippart De Foy has another nice prospect in Inquisitively, a two-year-old who won the Listed Julia Graves Roses Stakes at York on the final day of the Ebor meeting.

The colt has new Hong Kong-based owners and will ultimately head east, but before then he has engagements closer to home and could run at Town Moor later in the term.

The trainer said: “Inquisitively will be entered at Doncaster in two and a half weeks, and providing the ground doesn’t go soft he will run there in the Flying Childers.”