Altior delights racegoers with Newbury parade
Altior was in fine shape as he paraded at Newbury almost a year after nearly losing his life to colic.
The 14-year-old was a superstar for Nicky Henderson and owner Patricia Pugh, winning 21 times from 26 runs including 10 Grade Ones and four successive Cheltenham Festival victories.
He retired at the end of the 2020-2021 season and went to live with former jockey and broadcaster Mick Fitzgerald who is, like Henderson, based in Lambourn.
Colic threatened to cut that retirement short last year when the bay suffered a severe bout that required two operations.
Thankfully the procedures were successful and the horse’s health was plain to see as he paraded alongside Native River on Newbury’s Super Saturday card.
“It’s fantastic, he loves it. He’s been here before and he really enjoyed it, so when they mentioned coming back we were delighted,” said Fitzgerald.
“It’s unbelievable that the horse is still alive – to take 20 feet of his intestine out and remove it is unbelievable.
“He’s just a treat to have around the place. He knows he’s the boss in our place.”
Henderson added: “He lives in Lambourn so he’s close by, he’s down the road. We love seeing him and it’s great that he’s here.”
