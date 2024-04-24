Amateur Ella Herbison performs miracle recovery to claim first victory at Perth

Amateur jockey Ella Herbison performed a miraculous recovery in the saddle on Monty Searle to register her very first victory under rules at Perth.

To make matters even sweeter for Herbison and trainer Nigel Hawke, Willie Mullins fielded the odds-on favourite in Dr Eggman.

Monty Searle (11-1) looked a sitting duck as Paul Townend loomed up on Dr Eggman, with Dexterity and Sean Bowen also looking a threat as they approached two out, when Herbison almost came out of the saddle.

Their chance looked over but Herbison, who was claiming 7lb, galvanised Monty Searle and went on to win by a length and three-quarters.

“To be honest I thought I was a gonner but he helped me out and lifted his head up and threw me back into the plate so a lot of thanks to the horse,” Herbison told Racing TV.

“I knew he stayed well. He wouldn’t be the quickest in the world but when I was in front I was thinking ‘why haven’t they got to me yet’ and when they did get to me we got racing and he got in a bit tight (to the second last).

“He stayed on really well to the line and he’s really game. That’s only his second start over hurdles as well. He’d won a point-to-point but he’s learning all the time and will make a nice chaser in time.

“He’s had a few problems which is why he hasn’t run much but he’s really game.”

It's a long way to come but it was worth it

She went on: “That’s my 42nd ride so I’ve given it a few goes and had quite a few seconds so it’s great to get my first winner under rules, especially for Robert (Pudd, owner) and Nigel who have been very good to me.

“I’ve had 13 winners pointing, I had one on Sunday too. I’m based with Nigel in the morning and do the pointers in the afternoon.

“It’s a long way to come but it was worth it.”