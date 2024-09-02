02 September 2024

Amateur Lauren Keen-Hawkins in hospital after Worcester fall

By NewsChain Sport
02 September 2024

Amateur rider Lauren Keen-Hawkins is in hospital in Birmingham after suffering a serious head injury in a fall at Worcester on Sunday.

Keen-Hawkins was partnering the Kim Bailey-trained Faerie Cutlass in the concluding two-and-a-half-mile handicap hurdle when they came down three flights from the finish.

In a statement on the Monday, the Injured Jockeys Fund said: “Amateur jockey Lauren Keen-Hawkins had a fall in the last race at Worcester Racecourse yesterday and was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

“Lauren has suffered a serious head injury and is now in Critical Care. Her parents and partner are with her and they kindly ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

Keen-Hawkins rode Faerie Cutlass to finish second at Worcester in July, while she enjoyed a winner at Cheltenham aboard Dandy Dan at the track’s hunter chase night in April 2022.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Titanic expedition unearths lost bronze statue from 112-year-old wreck

news

Mother of riot boy, 12, missed court hearing to go on Ibiza holiday, judge told

news

Hundreds file complaints over advertising of Oasis tickets after surge pricing

news