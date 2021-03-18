Amazing Allaho rockets to Ryanair glory

Allaho produced a dominant front-running performance under Rachael Blackmore to give Willie Mullins a record fourth success in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham.

The Cheveley Park Stud-owned seven-year-old simply ran his rivals into the ground from the off, with Blackmore making her intentions clear from flag-fall in setting a strong pace and putting the rest of the field under pressure.

Min, who won the race last year, tried to match his stablemate but was burned off from three out, where Allaho pulled clear of the opposition.

Victory never looked in doubt as the 3-1 favourite kept going to strike by 12 lengths from Joseph O’Brien’s Fakir D’oudairies, with Tornado Flyer half a length away in third for the Mullins stable and Amy Murphy’s Kalashnikov a creditable fourth.

Mullins said: “That was an awesome performance. I thought Min would go with him every step of the way but his jumping wasn’t up to scratch, we might have to look at that.

“Allaho did everything right. The first thing I did when Rachael came back was lift the number cloth to see if the lead was still in there as it looked like he was just carrying Rachael!

“He was just awesome, his galloping and jumping, if he puts the two together – I was hoping he could do that over three miles, but if he’s only a two-and-a-half-miler that will do me.

Rachael Blackmore celebrates (PA Wire)

“I think aggressive tactics suit him, watching at home he just gallops and jumps.

“I was as gobsmacked as anyone watching it, I fully expected the two of them to collapse at the third-last but that is their style, we just had to hope one would be good enough.

“We might try three miles again, maybe the King George, we’ll see what connections think.”