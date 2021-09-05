Ambassador highlights York treble for Tom Marquand

Tom Marquand took the riding honours at York with a 40-1 treble highlighted by the success of Great Ambassador in the Biowavego Garrowby Stakes.

The four-year-old took the step up to Listed company in his stride as he gave both Marquand and trainer Ed Walker back-to-back victories in the six-furlong event.

They struck with subsequent July Cup hero Starman 12 months ago and Great Ambassador repeated the trick in good style.

Third in the Stewards’ Cup and winner of a Newmarket handicap on his last two starts, the Exceed And Excel gelding took full advantage of this opportunity in a higher grade against three rivals.

Great Ambassador tracked the leader Gulliver in the early stages before Fivethousandtoone took it up. Leading in the final furlong, Great Ambassador (11-10 favourite) kicked away to hold main market rival Tabdeed by a length and a half.

“I was most impressed by the way he jumped into the race a furlong and half out and put it to bed. He didn’t do an awful lot in front but he seems to be thriving at the moment and Ed has got him in great order,” said Marquand.

“Hopefully he can carry on with his improved form and go on from today.”

It was a double for Walker and Marquand after the victory of Kindness (13-2) in the opening IRE Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish EBF Novice Stakes.

The No Nay Never filly, wearing the Starman colours of owner David Ward, made it third time lucky when beating Buckshaw Village by half a length.

“It was great for the owners to have a home-bred winner at York,” said Marquand.

“It was a tough day yesterday with Starman beaten in a Group One. I was over the moon with the run but you’ve got that element of heartbreak as well. It’s the nature of the game and they’re super people to ride for.

“They both turned up today and had smiles on their face, happy to be there. It makes the job so easy. It’s always a pleasure riding a winner.”

Marquand went on to complete his treble on the William Haggas-trained Aramaic in the Hanson Springs Handicap.

The three-year-old colt, making his handicap debut on his fourth start, looks to have a bright future after he swept to an emphatic success over seasoned campaigner Pivoine by three and a quarter lengths.

“He’s a lovely horse. I rode him first time and then on his reappearance after a long time off at Kempton. He’s progressed really nicely,” Marquand added.

“He won at Musselburgh and today was a big step up and an extra furlong as well, but he’s shaping into a really nice horse. It’s great to ride for Sheikh Isa who is heavily involved in my sponsors, Bahrain’s Rashid Equestrian and Horseracing Club, so it’s nice to have a winner for them.”