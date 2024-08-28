Ambiente Friendly in good shape following York disappointment

James Fanshawe reports Ambiente Friendly to be “nice and bright” a week on from his disappointing run in the Juddmonte International.

Having found only City Of Troy too strong in the Derby at Epsom and then finishing third behind Los Angeles in the Irish equivalent, hopes were high ahead of a much-anticipated rematch with the former over a mile and a quarter at York.

However, while City Of Troy confirmed his status as the best middle-distance horse in Europe with a front-running victory in a course-record time, Ambiente Friendly pulled fiercely for his head before weakening out of contention, eventually passing the post a well-beaten 10th of 13 runners.

He's really well actually, he's come out of the race in good form

In a stewards’ report, Fanshawe explained the son of Gleneagles had got his tongue over the bit and made a respiratory noise, but the star colt is none the worse for the experience.

“He’s really well actually, he’s come out of the race in good form,” said the Pegasus Stables handler on Wednesday.

“He came out of the race well and was back doing two canters this morning. He seems nice and bright.”

Reflecting on his York performance, Fanshawe added: “He was keen and didn’t relax and never really got into it.”

Ambiente Friendly holds big-race entries in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown, the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp and the Champion Stakes at Ascot.

The trainer will consult his owners the Gredley family before making any concrete plans.

He said: “Obviously we’ve got plenty of options, so we’ll just see how he is over the next few days and I’ll have a chat with Bill and Tim (Gredley) and see where we’re going.”