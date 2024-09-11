Ambiente Friendly primed for clash with Arc favourite

Ambiente Friendly is reported to be in “great form” heading into his showdown with Prix du Jockey Club hero and Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe favourite Look De Vega in the Qatar Prix Niel.

James Fanshawe’s colt bumped into City Of Troy in the Derby at Epsom before going on to finish third in the Irish equivalent.

However, he disappointed for the first time in his three-year-old campaign when finishing down the field in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York and will head to France for this red-hot event seeking to bounce back and tee-up further big-race assignments later in the autumn.

It appears likely he will also encounter soft ground for the first time since his Leicester debut at ParisLongchamp on Sunday, where he will be partnered by Christophe Soumillon, who takes over from Robert Havlin in the saddle.

“He worked on Tuesday morning and seemed in great form,” said Fanshawe.

“It looks like being soft ground over there, but he has won on soft ground at Leicester in the past. That was only over seven furlongs, so we will have to see, but he seems in good shape and is working well and on schedule for Sunday.

“We will see how he gets on before thinking about future plans, as it looks quite a hot race, but he goes there in good form.”

As well as Carlos and Yann Lerner’s unbeaten Chantilly hero, the field also includes Andre Fabre’s Sosie, who was third in the French Derby behind Look De Vega before claiming the Grand Prix de Paris over course and distance in the summer.

There were a total of nine left in the Group Two event after Wednesday’s forfeit stage.

The ParisLongchamp card also features the Group One Prix Vermeille, which could see Ralph Beckett’s Bluestocking take on both Aidan O’Brien’s Nassau Stakes heroine Opera Singer and John and Thady Gosden’s experienced top-level performer Emily Upjohn.

Also amongst the remaining 11 is Hughie Morrison’s Stay Alert and Gavin Hernon’s Dare To Dream.

O’Brien’s 2023 St Leger winner Continuous is the headline name amongst five to go forward for the Group Two Qatar Prix Foy.