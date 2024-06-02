American Bar sparks Listowel celebration for Twomey

American Bar looks a juvenile with a bright future having overcome a slow start to win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden at Listowel.

Running in the familiar yellow and black Bond Thoroughbreds silks, she completely blew the first part of the race before displaying a smart turn of foot to win by half a length.

Bought for €300,000, the No Nay Never filly is not going to Royal Ascot but Twomey does have a plan in mind for the 13-8 favourite.

“I wanted to go to the Curragh last week but didn’t feel we were ready to start racing and that race came a bit soon for her. I was a bit nervous coming here with a debutante but the next fillies’ maiden was here,” he said.

“When you miss the break here it is usually game over but she was able to overcome it.

“We haven’t done loads with her but she has trained well all spring and I felt she was nice. She has learned a lot this week, jumped out of the stalls three times and I hope with that under her belt she is a good filly to go forwards.

“She is in the Airlie Stud Stakes on Derby weekend and I was hoping she’d do something like this today, with a view to going there.”

Aidan O’Brien failed to pull off a Derby double with Diego Velazquez in France having cheered home City Of Troy at Epsom, but he did enjoy a winner closer to home through The Liffey in the Pat Smullen Race.

Having just his third outing, securing a win on debut last year before finishing fifth in a Group Three in April, the 2-1 favourite always looked in control under Wayne Lordan.

“It was lovely to win this race run in memory of Pat Smullen, who was an unbelievable rider and unbelievable person. Aidan saw this race on the calendar and targeted The Liffey at it,” said stable representative Chris Armstrong.

“It is a lovely memento to win a race run in Pat’s memory.

“It was a good weekend and this horse won nicely on his only run at two last year. I think the heavy ground at Leopardstown last time caught him out.

“His ideal trip is between seven furlongs and a mile on quick ground and this race fit in nicely for him and was a nice confidence booster.

“He might now step back up into stakes company.”