American Rascal following in his mother’s illustrious hoofprints

Wesley Ward’s American Rascal will aim to emulate the success of his dam as he heads for the meeting at which she thrived – Royal Ascot.

The colt is out of Ward’s fantastic sprint mare Lady Aurelia, a Royal Ascot favourite who made the journey from Keeneland to Berkshire three times throughout her career.

As a juvenile she lined up in the Queen Mary Stakes and routed the field to come home seven lengths of her nearest rival under Frankie Dettori.

The following season she returned to take on older horses in the King’s Stand and again she was a decisive winner when crossing the line three lengths ahead of the runner-up.

Her third trip to Ascot may have ended in defeat when she contested the King’s Stand again in 2018, but she retired to stud with a superb reputation and the arrival of the first of her progeny on the track was much anticipated.

American Rascal, a bay colt by Curlin, was the first of her offspring to run and he did not disappoint when triumphing in a Keeneland event over four and a half furlongs in April.

The youngster won by 10 and a half lengths in an effort reminiscent of his mother’s Keeneland debut almost seven years to the day.

Just like his dam, American Rascal is now headed for the Royal meeting and will be aimed at the Group Two Norfolk Stakes over five furlongs on the Thursday of the showpiece fixture.

“He’s doing great, we’re just getting ready for our workout here on the grass at Keeneland,” said Ward.

“We’re moving forward, everything’s great. I sure was delighted with his debut, that was exciting.”

American Rascal will set sail for England in early June and settle in with a few pieces of work on turf before his date with the Ascot track looms.

Ward said: “He’s pulled up dead sound, no issues at all. We’re looking forward to getting his breeze workouts in and then we’re coming for you!

“We’ll probably get there a little early, just after the first week in June.

“We’ll have a workout or two on English soil, everybody over here is all smiles and very, very excited for this.”