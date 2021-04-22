Amhran Na Bhfiann makes victorious Dundalk return
Amhran Na Bhfiann made an impressive return to action with a wide-margin win at Dundalk on Wednesday evening.
The four-year-old was a shock 66-1 third behind fellow Aidan O’Brien-trained runner Serpentine in last year’s Derby at Epsom, when he was having just his third career start.
Amhran Na Bhfiann was subsequently beaten at short odds in a Naas maiden in August and had been off the track until lining up in the Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk Maiden.
Partnered by Seamie Heffernan, the Galileo colt could be called the winner a long way from home and eventually passed the post 13 lengths in front of second-placed Boola Boola.
Heffernan said: “He’s a sound, strong horse and I’d say he has a future.
“The instructions were ‘he stays’. Sometimes jockeys use their brains and it’s totally the wrong thing to do!
“He has a high rating and he’s a very genuine, strong galloper.”