Amo looking to King Of Steel for Ascot breakthrough

King Of Steel could be the horse that gives Amo Racing a treasured first Royal Ascot winner if lining up in the King Edward VII Stakes on Friday.

Despite having plenty of runners at the showpiece meeting in recent years, the racing operation of Kia Joorabchian is yet to find the scoresheet.

And while the two-year-old division normally provides Amo with their best shot at glory, this time around hopes could be pinned to the Derby runner-up, providing he is given the go-ahead for the Group Two contest.

“It’s obvious, but if King Of Steel turns up in the same form as he did at Epsom he would have an outstanding chance,” said Tom Pennington, racing and operations manager for Amo Racing.

“You know what this sport is like and there is no such thing as a guaranteed winner, but if you are going into a Royal Ascot Group Two with an 11-8 or 6-4 shot, then that doesn’t happen too often.”

Amo Racing’s purple silks have become a prominent fixture on the racecourse since Joorabchian’s increased investment in the sport, with a winner at the Royal meeting being what he has craved most of all.

“Kia, arguably his whole season revolves around this week and it would be huge for him and the team to get on the scoreboard,” continued Pennington.

“It’s the Olympics of our sport and where everyone wants to be, so it would be a big moment and a deserved moment considering the level of investment Kia and Amo have put into the sport.

“If we can just get one winner this week, it would mean a lot to everyone.”

King Of Steel could be joined at the meeting by his Roger Varian-trained stablemate Olivia Maralda and she is also backed to be one of Amo’s leading players when she lines up in the Jersey Stakes, while Maximum Impact and Magical Sunset are also poised to provide the leading owners with live claims in their respective Royal Ascot assignments.

“I know she’s taking on colts, but Olivia Maralda based on her Epsom run in the Surrey Stakes, would go there with a live chance,” added Pennington.

“In terms of two-year-olds, I would say Maximum Impact would be at the forefront of our minds but again you have 25 plus runners in these two-year-old races and you need an awful lot of luck in running.

“I think Magical Sunset is a lovely filly and I can’t believe the handicapper put her up 4lb for her run behind Olivia Maralda in the Surrey Stakes.

“She looked potentially high-class last year and we need to sit down and discuss it with Richard (Hannon, trainer). I think she will improve for a step up to a mile and even though she might be a couple of pounds too high, she might be just under the radar in the Sandringham – I think she would have a squeak in that at a price.”