Amo Racing and Kevin Stott part ways

Amo Racing has dispensed with the services of Kevin Stott as retained rider.

Stott, who replaced Rossa Ryan in the role earlier this year, rode Amo’s first Group One winner on Bucanero Fuerte in the Phoenix Stakes just last month and has enjoyed plenty of success in the purple and white silks.

However, Kia Joorabchian, the driving force behind Amo, voiced his displeasure at the ride Stott gave Derby runner-up King Of Steel in Saturday’s Irish Champion Stakes, in which he was beaten a length into fourth place by dual Derby hero Auguste Rodin.

Joorabchian told Sun Racing: “I told Kevin thank you very much. This was a collective decision on and off the racetrack.

“We have decided not to renew his contract for next season. It was always a one-year contract.”

Stott partnered King Of Steel to win the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, won the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes on Persian Dreamer, and the Craven on Indestructible among plenty of other big-race winners this term.

The 29-year-old had been stable jockey to Kevin Ryan in Hambleton before announcing he was to move south and ride freelance last autumn.

Joorabchian added: “We have done everything that we promised, he (Stott) has done everything he promised and we have parted ways, nothing more than that.

“I’ve never had a problem with jockeys. I never fell out with Rossa (Ryan), I love him more than anybody, he rode at Royal Ascot for me.

“He was my only retained jockey, he needed to go out on his own and get experience. I have supported him and he is thriving.

“But you know, Kevin is not a young boy, he has experience. For reasons outside of racing, I have to decide what’s best.

“I don’t know what jockeys we’ll use now, I’ll leave it to the trainers to pick the best available.”