Amo Racing team looking to Mojo to be staying Star

Mojo Star is reported to be in rude health as connections begin to plot a route back to the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in June.

Richard Hannon’s charge might have won only one of his eight starts to date, but proved himself a top-notch three-year-old by finishing second in both the Derby and the St Leger two seasons ago and split Kyprios and Stradivarius when filling the runner-up spot in the Gold Cup last summer.

That proved to be Mojo Star’s first and last start of 2022, but he is back in full work ahead of the new campaign and could be back on a racecourse within a matter of weeks.

Tom Pennington, racing and operations manager for owners Amo Racing, said: “I saw Mojo Star last week and he looks fantastic. He’s working away and, touch wood, he’s sound and in great form.

“He’s moving well and Richard couldn’t be happier with him at the moment, so hopefully it’s going to be an exciting season for him.”

With Aidan O’Brien recently revealing Kyprios is a major doubt to defend his Gold Cup crown following a setback and Stradivarius retired, the staying division appears wide open.

Pennington added: “You hate to see horses like Kyprios falling away as while it obviously makes it easier for us, you want to beat those horses on merit.

“We monitor Mojo Star on a daily basis, but at the moment he’s going fantastic, he looks a picture and hasn’t missed a day.

“We have made a few plans, but the dream would be to go to Ascot and have another go at the Gold Cup.

“There’s lots of options (for a run before then), including the Further Flight at Nottingham in a couple of weeks over a mile and six (furlongs) in soft ground. You’ve got to remember he’s only a maiden winner, so he wouldn’t carry a penalty in a race like that.”