An Bradan Feasa out to make Listed leap at Musselburgh

Jack Jones’ An Bradan Feasa looks to take the next step in his promising hurdling career at Musselburgh on Sunday.

The four-year-old was previously trained by Joseph O’Brien before making his debut for new connections at Cheltenham in November, where he chased home James Owen’s highly-regarded Burdett Road in a Grade Two Triumph Hurdle Trial.

His next outing was a return to the same track the following month, where he contested a lesser Triumph trial and prevailed by three lengths as the favourite.

The Fred Winter at the Festival has always been the goal for An Bradan Feasa and he will prepare for that with a run in the bet365 Scottish Triumph Hurdle this weekend, a Listed contest for four-year-olds.

“He had a quiet week or 10 days after Cheltenham and then we got him back into his work, he’s had a mini break but this has always been the aim from a long way,” said Jones.

“He’s fit, well and happy, he’s schooled a couple of times and Tom (Bellamy) is going to come and school him tomorrow morning for the finishing touches and then he’ll travel up Saturday.

“He’s all good to go, Musselburgh looks a suitable opportunity and we’re very happy with him.

“I’m pleased we managed to schedule a little break in and he’ll go out there with a very good chance. The Paul Nicholls horse (Liari) is level with us on ratings, so it should be between the two of them, without being overconfident.”

Of his Cheltenham aspirations, the trainer added: “We’re aiming for the Fred Winter, and we’ll enter him in the Triumph, but we’re keeping expectations sensible and the owners are agreed on that one.

“We’ve always been working back from the Fred Winter.”