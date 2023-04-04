Anamoe adds potential sprinkle of stardust to Lockinge

Nine-time Australian Group One winner Anamoe is one of the star attractions among the 30 names in line to run in the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury next month.

Owned by Godolphin, he is trained by James Cummings and has won 14 of his 24 starts – including his last three, tasting success at Rosehill in the George Ryder Stakes most recently.

The Cox Plate hero will wave goodbye to his Aussie fans in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick on Saturday where he will have the chance to replicate the achievements of Winx and Makybe Diva and win a seventh Group One of the season.

Afterwards his sights will be pointed towards Europe where the May 20 Group One could prove a stepping stone towards Royal Ascot.

Godolphin could also be represented in the one-mile event by dual Breeders’ Cup hero Modern Games, his Charlie Appleby-trained stablemate Valiant Prince, Saeed bin Suroor’s Real World and Andre Fabre’s Tribalist – fresh from victory in the Prix Edmond Blanc.

Francis-Henri Graffard’s The Revenant was second in that Saint-Cloud event and is another possible French raider, while Aidan O’Brien’s Order Of Australia is the sole Ballydoyle representative.

Race sponsors Al Shaqab have the chance to keep hold of the prize-money when Richard Hannon bids for his third win in the race with Lusail, who was placed at both Royal Ascot and in the Prix Jean Prat last term.

“I’ve been very happy with Lusail since he came back from Saudi Arabia,” said the trainer.

“He ran a good race out there but he clearly wants a mile now and the Lockinge, sponsored by Al Shaqab, makes it the ideal race to be his main target for the year.

“He may have a prep run before then but he is a horse that keeps himself pretty fit and Newbury is an ideal, uncomplicated track for him and hopefully he will make Al Shaqab proud and run a big race.

“The Lockinge is always a race we like to target, the prize-money is extremely good, and we are happy to go there if we have one good enough which he is.

“Having finished second in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, he has proved himself several times.”

Other notables include the John and Thady Gosden-trained trio of Inspiral, Nashwa and Laurel, while last year’s Irish 1000 Guineas winner Homeless Songs is another filly with the capabilities to get into the mix.