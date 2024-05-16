Andesite shows Royal Ascot potential in York victory
Andesite may have earned himself a place on Karl Burke’s Royal Ascot team after making a winning debut in the Frank Whittle Partnership ebfstallions.com Novice Stakes at York.
A half-brother to the stable’s 2022 Queen Mary heroine Dramatised, the 7-2 chance showed plenty of tenacity to go with his undoubted talent to deny Yah Mo Be There by a short head under Danny Tudhope.
As well as being a notable winner in his own right, Andesite is also a first winner for former champion two-year-old Pinatubo as a sire.
Burke said: “If I’m honest I was quite surprised he battled back because he hasn’t been off the bridle at home so that’s the first time and I thought we were beaten, so fair play to him.
“He’s a lovely horse, but I heard Richard Fahey say the other day that a lot of good horses do things easy at home and then first time out they often don’t know what to do and Newmarket horses have often been on the grass a lot more, especially with the wet winter.
“I’ll speak to Steve (Parkin, owner) about Royal Ascot, but he’s certainly worthy of going there.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox