Andre Fabre left wondering if ground was behind Newmarket disappointment
Andre Fabre was left scratching his head after all three horses he sent to Newmarket’s Craven meeting last week ran disappointingly.
Fabre saddled the 2-1 favourite for the Craven itself in Alcantor, a narrow second in Group One company last year, Narkez in the Feilden Stakes and Suvania in a seven-furlong handicap.
However, all three failed to trouble the judge and with Fabre in much better form at home in France, he has been left wondering if fast ground was the issue.
“Nothing has really shown up. I was really disappointed with all three of mine at Newmarket,” he said.
“Alcantor is fine, there’s nothing wrong with him and I don’t know if it was just the ground, the jockeys were saying it was fast and my horses never found their action.
“The ground seemed to dry up very quickly and everybody was a bit surprised.
“Alcantor was never going to run in the English Guineas, that was never the plan, he will go for the Poulains (Poule d’Essai des Poulains, French 2000 Guineas).”
