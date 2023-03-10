Angel Bleu out to stamp his class in Lady Wulfruna

Angel Bleu sets the standard in the Spreadex Sports Lady Wulfruna Stakes at Wolverhampton on Saturday.

Ralph Beckett’s four-year-old has won twice at Group One level as a juvenile and has won five of his 11 career appearances to date, finishing placed on another three occasions and only out of the money three times.

Two of those performances have come at Royal Ascot while the only other small blot on an otherwise decorated copybook was when fifth to Baaeed in the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood ran on conditions unfavourable to the son of Dark Angel.

That was the last time Angel Bleu has been sighted on a racecourse and although initially underwhelmed by the performance, Jamie McCalmont – racing manager to owner Marc Chan – believes in hindsight, finishing within five lengths of Baaeed was perfectly respectable.

He said: “His last start was on ground that he doesn’t really like and to be beaten only four and a half lengths by Baaeed when he was definitely at the top of his game – we didn’t think much of it on the day, but when you look at it now, you think, ‘that’s not embarrassing’.

“He came out of that race with an injury and the only two bad races he has run have been at Royal Ascot – every other time he has fired.

“He just needs some match practice and hopefully he gets back on track on Saturday. It’s a long time since he has run and you just don’t know, but you go there with the horse in good shape and we’re looking forward to a good run and a big season with him.”

Angel Bleu’s biggest danger could be Andrew Balding’s Berkshire Shadow, who shaped nicely in both the 2000 Guineas and at Royal Ascot last year before his form tailed off in the heart of summer.

The 2021 Coventry Stakes winner played second fiddle to Angel Bleu in their only ever meeting at this distance, the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood later that year, but his Kingsclere handler is hoping for a different outcome if his charge handles Dunstall Park.

“He ran really well in the Guineas and the St James’s Palace Stakes last season but lost his way a bit after that,” said Balding.

“He’s been gelded over the winter and we’ve been very happy with his work and hopefully he should have a good season.

“If he takes to Wolverhampton then he will be a player. He won a Coventry over six furlongs so I don’t think the trip should be a problem, but whether that is a problem on a sharp track we will find out.”

He has been training pleasingly at home and this looks the right race for him

Dhabab was a handy performer for John and Thady Gosden at two and was sent off 4-1 favourite for the Coventry Berkshire Shadow won before running with credit in both the Superlative Stakes and Mill Reef later that year.

A setback meant he missed the majority of the 2022 campaign before returning to win at Lingfield in October and although well held up at a mile in Listed company last time out, he may put his speed to good use now returned to seven furlongs.

“He had a setback last year but has seemed in good form since,” said Thady Gosden.

“He obviously ran well at Lingfield when winning on his first run back last year and then stepped up to Listed level afterwards.

“He has been training pleasingly at home and this looks the right race for him. He’s by No Nay Never and has always showed plenty of speed. Hopefully seven furlongs is an ideal trip for him.”

Irish handler Adrian McGuinness is no stranger to successful raids on the all-weather and he is double-handed with synthetics specialist Harry’s Bar and improving mare Hodd’s Girl.

He said: “There are not a lot of opportunities for Harry’s Bar in Ireland at this time of the year and he is a real all-weather specialist, so we have to travel.

“In fairness, Wolverhampton is not that far from me. It is three and a bit hours of driving plus a boat trip, so it is not too bad.

“The horse is in great order and I think the seven furlongs around Wolverhampton will suit. I would not be sure on a straight seven but going seven around a bend should play to his strengths.

“We are trying to sneak a bit of black type with Hodd’s Girl. She has not stopped improving since she came to us and her work is very good. I would not be surprised if she was able to make the frame.”

Roger Varian’s defending champion Tinker Toy, Lingfield runner-up Vadream (Charlie Fellowes) and Jump The Gun (Iain Jardine) complete the line up.