Angel Bleu secures Group One double at Saint-Cloud

Angel Bleu came from last to first to complete a French Group One double in the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud

Three weeks on from winning the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere on Arc day at ParisLongchamp, Ralph Beckett’s charge was a 15-8 chance in the hands of Frankie Dettori.

The Italian was happy to bide his time at the rear of the field and in the slipstream of the Andre Fabre-trained Ancient Rome, who had finished third in the Lagardere and was the marginal favourite to exact his revenge at 11-8.

But Angel Bleu quickened up smartly when popped the question to grab the lead – and while Ancient Rome did his best to make a race of it, the British raider was ultimately too strong.

“He’s very tough, he really is,” Beckett told Sky Sports Racing

“It was a terrific effort, to come back less than three weeks after (the Lagardere) and do it again.

“He really was the best again today. There were no excuses for anybody.

“He’s just an extraordinarily tough horse and talented with it.”

Ralph Beckett was thrilled with the performance of Angel Bleu at Saint-Cloud (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Betfair trimmed Angel Bleu’s odds for next year’s 2000 Guineas at Newmarket to 12-1 from 16-1, although Beckett feels the French equivalent – the Poule d’Essai des Poulains – could be more likely.

He added: “We’ll worry about next year next year and enjoy today. We’ll get the celebrating out of the way first!

“I’d say, if I was going to bet on it, he’ll be back here for the Poulains.”