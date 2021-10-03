Angel delight in Lagardere for Beckett and Dettori

Frankie Dettori jumps from Angel Bleu (PA)
By NewsChain Sport
14:06pm, Sun 03 Oct 2021
Angel Bleu collared long-time leader Noble Truth to take the Group One glory in the Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at ParisLongchamp

Frankie Dettori brought the Ralph Beckett-trained colt to reel in William Buick on the Godolphin runner and lift the seven-furlong heat.

Ebro River was quick out of the stalls, but Noble Truth soon hit the front and set up a handy lead. His rivals found it tough to peg him back – but Angel Bleu proved up to the task as he backed up his Vintage Stakes triumph from Glorious Goodwood.

