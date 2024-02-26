Angels Dawn to bid for Kim Muir repeat

Angels Dawn will return to the Cheltenham Festival seeking a Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup double after producing what was arguably a career-best effort when third in last month’s Thyestes Chase.

The nine-year-old gave trainer Sam Curling a day to remember last year when edging out Gavin Cromwell’s Stumptown at the end of the amateur riders’ contest.

She would go on to finish a well-held sixth in the Irish Grand National on her next start, but following two outings over timber at the beginning of the current campaign, was back to her very best at Gowran when beaten just over three lengths by Thyestes winner Ain’t That A Shame.

Angels Dawn is now primed for a repeat of her Cotswold heroics 12 months ago, with Curling once again calling on the services of crack amateur Patrick King to do the steering.

“She ran great at Gowran and she likes soft ground but the ground was probably a bit too heavy for her,” said Curling.

“I would say that was a career best considering the two horses that beat her raced wide and that was the place to be on the day. She went round on the inside and still managed to run well, so I would say it was definitely one of her better runs.

“She ran a very good race and jumped super and she’s off a nice weight to get back in the Kim Muir and we’ll go back there now.

“It’s going to be a bit harder for her and she’s going to be at least 10lb higher this year, but she seems to be going well and improved from last year. She was quite busy last year, but has not been as busy this year so she will be going there a bit fresher.

“It was a brilliant day last year for us considering we just have a small team of horses and it will be great to go back there again with a bit of a chance.”

Angels Dawn also holds an entry in the Randox Grand National, but currently sitting 66th in the handicap and with a reduced field of 34 heading to post at Aintree for the first time, she is unlikely to make the cut for the Merseyside showpiece and therefore full focus has been placed on a Festival repeat.

“I would say she would have no chance of getting in there, so I would say it will be Cheltenham and then back to Punchestown and try for something there,” continued Curling.

“She’s going well, so we will head back to Cheltenham and see how we get on there.”