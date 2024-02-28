Anglers Crag aiming to scale Scottish National heights

Anglers Crag has the Scottish Grand National on his agenda after a tough success in the Eider Chase at Newcastle.

The nine-year-old seems to find life at Brian Ellison’s yard to his liking, winning all four starts since joining the stable ahead of the current season.

After handicap chase victories at Carlisle, Market Rasen and Musselburgh, the latter an 11-length rout, the gelding lined up at odds of 11-2 under Henry Brook at Newcastle.

On heavy ground and when stepping up to four miles and half a furlong, Anglers Crag demonstrated abundant stamina to prevail by a neck for owner-breeder Derrick Mossop, who also bred the dam.

The handicapper has responded by giving the horse a 8lb rise in the ratings, leaving him on a career high mark of 134 and putting him in the frame for valuable staying handicaps.

The Scottish Grand National is now to be his target, run over four miles at Ayr on April 20.

“He’s hard as nails, he’s come out of the race really well,” said Ellison.

“He’s done really well, he’s surprised us a bit with how much he’s improved. We’re over the moon with him really.

“He just seems to like the way we train him. The lad that rides him, Andy Robertson, has made a massive difference to him.

“He gets on really well with him, he takes him out on his own a lot and he’s really settled now.

“He’ll go for the Scottish National, it just seems the obvious place to go now and the handicapper hasn’t missed him either – he’s put him up 8lb.

“The owner is a great bloke and it’s really good when you breed one and they do well, hopefully there’s more to come.”