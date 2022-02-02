Anglers Crag makes perfect start for David Pipe

Irish import Anglers Crag looked a promising recruit for the David Pipe stable when making a successful debut over timber at Leicester

The seven-year-old, who was formerly with Terence O’Brien, floored the long odds-on shot Dubrovnik Harry in the EBF British Stallion Studs ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Hurdle.

Anglers Crag won a point-to-point and bumper in Ireland, as well as finishing third to Cheltenham Festival scorer Sir Gerhard, and transferred that form to the smaller obstacles on his first start for the Pipe.

Anglers Crag (10-1) was too strong for the 1-3 favourite Dubrovnik Harry and got the verdict by half a length in the hands of Tom Scudamore.

I was taken with him. He's a strapping horse and every inch a chaser

“Delighted with that. He’s a horse we’ve thought a lot of. He’s had his issues. He’s always shown the right tendencies at home and has improved for the step up in trip,” said Scudamore.

“He knows how to win and he wants to win. It’s hard work out there but he’s ground it out well. I was taken with him. He’s a strapping horse and every inch a chaser.”

Muckamore (85-40 joint favourite) made amends for a disappointing effort at Doncaster last month by landing a gritty triumph in the Best Ticket Deals Online @leicesterracecourse.co.uk Novices’ Handicap Chase.

Owned by the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate, the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained eight-year-old outpointed the other market leader Sam Barton by two and a quarter lengths under the trainer’s son Sam.

“We were a bit disappointed with him last time at Doncaster but Sam gave him a great ride today and the cheekpieces might have helped him a little bit,” said former jump jockey Fehily.

“He’s a horse we thought a lot of in the early days. It’s taken him a while but he’s won two chases this year. He’s a good little horse.”

The fragile Weebill (100-30) registered a second consecutive course win in the Leicester Racecourse Ideal Self-Hire Wedding Venue Claiming Hurdle.

Ridden confidently by 5lb claimer Katie O’Farrell, the 10-year-old took over from long-time leader Ar Mest two out and went on to score by a length and quarter. Coole Well was a head away in third.

Weebill (second right) in action at Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

“He’s a horse who’s had loads of issues. He’s got glass legs – he’s had a year off, had a run, then had another year off but it’s nice to win another race with him and he’s got good owners – Roger and Carol Skan,” said trainer Olly Murphy.

“I know it’s at basement level but it’s nice to get another win. He’s a fun horse and he’s won twice on the bounce now.”